Virus by ZIP codes, May 25, 2020: More cases in 29115 and 29118

Four additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County now has 139 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 854 estimated cases. Two residents have died.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 40 cases and 246 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added one case. It now has 22 confirmed cases and 135 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases. No one has died of the coronavirus.

Calhoun County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.