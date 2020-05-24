Virus by ZIP codes, May 24, 2020: More testing, lots more cases in 29115 and 29118

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Twelve additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said increased testing throughout the county is helping reveal cases that would have been unrecognized.

Orangeburg County now has a total of 135 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 829 estimated cases and two deaths.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added eight cases. It now has 37 cases and 227 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases. No one has died of the coronavirus.

Calhoun County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.