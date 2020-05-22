Virus by ZIP codes, May 22, 2020: New cases in 29115, Vance, Bamberg

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg and Bamberg counties have each added two cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County now has 119 residents who have tested positive and an estimated 731 cases. Two people have died.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added a case. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.

Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases. No one has died of the coronavirus.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added two cases. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.

Calhoun County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.