Virus by ZIP codes, May 21, 2020: New cases in 29115 and 29118

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Wednesday.

Orangeburg County now has 117 cases and 719 estimated cases. Two residents have died.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added one case. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 28 cases and 176 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported for Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has 18 cases, 111 estimated cases and no deaths from the coronavirus.

Calhoun County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.