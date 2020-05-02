Virus by ZIP codes, May 2, 2020: 3 more cases in Eutawville; 1 more in Holly Hill

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An additional Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County now has a total of 77 positive cases and 473 estimated cases. Two residents have died of the coronavirus.

Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added three more cases. It now has 10 confirmed cases and 61 estimated cases.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.

North’s 29112 ZIP code also added a case. It now has 12 confirmed cases and 74 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.

Salley’s 29137 added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.

No new cases or deaths were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has 10 confirmed cases, 61 estimated cases and no deaths.

Calhoun County has seven confirmed cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.