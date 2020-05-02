Virus by ZIP codes, May 2, 2020: 3 more cases in Eutawville; 1 more in Holly Hill

An additional Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg County now has a total of 77 positive cases and 473 estimated cases. Two residents have died of the coronavirus.
Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added three more cases. It now has 10 confirmed cases and 61 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code also added a case. It now has 12 confirmed cases and 74 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.
Salley’s 29137 added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.
No new cases or deaths were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has 10 confirmed cases, 61 estimated cases and no deaths.
Calhoun County has seven confirmed cases, 43 estimated cases and one death.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Here are the totals as of Friday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 2 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 24 cases, 147 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 case, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 2 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 34 cases, 209 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 13 cases, 8 estimated cases
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.