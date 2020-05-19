Virus by ZIP codes, May 19, 2020: Additional case in 29115

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An additional Orangeburg County resident has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County now has 113 cases and 694 estimated cases. Two residents have died of the virus.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added a case. It now has 26 positive cases and 160 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County now has 17 cases, 104 estimated cases and no deaths from the coronavirus.

Calhoun County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.