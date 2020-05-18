Virus by ZIP codes, May 18, 2020: Bamberg County cases total 17

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

An additional person has tested positive for the coronavirus in Bamberg County, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg County now has 17 cases, 104 estimated cases and no deaths from the coronavirus.

The latest case is in Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code, which now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties.

Orangeburg County has 112 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 688 estimated cases. There have been two deaths.

Calhoun County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.