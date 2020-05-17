Virus by ZIP codes, May 17, 2020: Holly Hill and Vance cases increase

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County now has 112 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 688 estimated cases. There have been two deaths.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.

Vance’s 29163 ZIP code also added three cases. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.

No new cases have been reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has 16 positive cases and 98 estimated cases. No residents have died.

Calhoun County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.