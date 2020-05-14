Virus by ZIP codes, May 14, 2020: Holly Hill cases reach 10; Santee has 8

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Holly Hill and Santee ZIP codes have added new cases of COVID-19, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Wednesday.

Orangeburg County now has 106 reported cases and 651 estimated cases. Two residents have died.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code also added a case. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has 16 positive cases and 98 estimated cases. No residents have died.

Calhoun County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.