Virus by ZIP codes, May 11, 2020: New cases in Holly Hill, Vance, Denmark

Orangeburg County has added two new cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has one, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County now has 101 cases of coronavirus, 620 estimated cases and two deaths.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.

Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 16 positive cases and 98 estimated cases. No residents have died.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 55 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Calhoun County. It now has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.