Virus by ZIP codes, May 10, 2020: New cases in St. Matthews and Denmark

Two more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. One lives in Bamberg County, the other in Calhoun County.

Bamberg County now has 15 cases, 92 estimated cases and no deaths.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 8 cases, 49 estimated cases and one death.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases.

Orangeburg County has no new cases. It has 99 confirmed cases, 608 estimated cases and two deaths.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.