Virus by ZIP codes, May 1, 2020: The count goes up in all three counties

The number of cases in Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code has dropped to one confirmed case and six estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code now has 34 confirmed cases and 209 estimated cases.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.

As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Here are the totals as of Thursday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.

• Bowman (29018) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases

• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases

• Cordova (29039) – 2 cases, 6 estimated cases