Virus by ZIP codes, June 8, 2020: 29115 surpasses 100 cases

Additional residents in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties have now tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Four more Bamberg County residents, one more Calhoun County resident and seven more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Orangeburg County now has 255 confirmed cases and 1,566 estimated cases of the coronavirus. Four residents have died.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added a case. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.
Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP case added a case. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 102 cases and 627 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code has one less case. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 36 cases and 221 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added a case. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases. One resident has died.
Cameron’s 29030 added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 77 estimated cases and 473 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Sunday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 14 cases, 86 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 14 cases, 86 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 19 cases, 117 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 102 cases, 627 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 36 cases, 221 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 15 cases, 92 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 15 cases, 92 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 21 cases, 129 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 77 cases, 473 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 26 cases, 160 estimated cases
