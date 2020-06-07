Virus by ZIP codes, June 7, 2020: Cases in 29115 reach 99

Orangeburg County has an additional 11 cases of coronavirus, while Calhoun County has one, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg County now has 250 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,536 estimated cases. Four residents have died.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 99 cases and 608 estimated cases.
Salley’s 29137 ZIP code has one less case. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has 20 confirmed cases and 123 estimated cases. One resident has died.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 72 cases and 442 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg County on Saturday. It has 32 cases and 197 estimated cases. No residents have died.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Saturday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 14 cases, 86 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 19 cases, 117 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 99 cases, 608 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 36 cases, 221 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 15 cases, 92 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 18 cases, 111 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 72 cases, 442 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 26 cases, 160 estimated cases
