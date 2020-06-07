Virus by ZIP codes, June 7, 2020: Cases in 29115 reach 99

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg County has an additional 11 cases of coronavirus, while Calhoun County has one, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County now has 250 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,536 estimated cases. Four residents have died.

Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 99 cases and 608 estimated cases.

Salley’s 29137 ZIP code has one less case. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.

Calhoun County has 20 confirmed cases and 123 estimated cases. One resident has died.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 72 cases and 442 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg County on Saturday. It has 32 cases and 197 estimated cases. No residents have died.