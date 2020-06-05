Virus by ZIP codes, June 5, 2020: 15 additional cases in Orangeburg County

An additional 15 Orangeburg County residents and four Bamberg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg County now has 227 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,394 estimated cases. Three residents have died of the coronavirus.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added six cases. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.
Norway’s 29113 ZIP code added its first case. It now has a case and 6 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added six cases. It now has 89 cases and 547 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 34 cases and 209 estimated cases.
Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 30 cases and 184 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added two cases. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
There are no new cases in Calhoun County. It has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases. There has been one death.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Thursday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 14 cases, 86 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 18 cases, 111 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 89 cases, 547 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 34 cases, 209 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 18 cases, 111 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 5 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 55 cases, 338 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 23 cases, 141 estimated cases
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.