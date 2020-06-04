Virus by ZIP codes, June 4, 2020: 29115 cases up to 83

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Bamberg and Orangeburg counties each have three additional cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County now has 213 confirmed cases and 1,308 estimated cases. Three residents have died.

Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 83 cases and 510 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.

Calhoun County has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases. There has been one death.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.