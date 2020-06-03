Virus by ZIP codes, June 3, 2020: Orangeburg County reaches 210 cases

Bamberg County now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases. No residents have died of the coronavirus.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.

Calhoun County has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases. There has been one death.

Cameron added a case. It now has five cases and 25 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 55 cases and 338 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.