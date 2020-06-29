Virus by ZIP codes, June 29, 2020: Estimated cases in 29115 nearing 1,600

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 39 cases and 240 estimated cases.

Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added two cases. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 82 cases and 504 estimated cases. One person has died.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added ten cases. It now has 157 cases and 964 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 51 cases and 313 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 46 cases and 283 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.