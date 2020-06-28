Virus by ZIP codes, June 28, 2020: Cases reach 250 in 29115

Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 84 cases and 516 estimated cases. One resident has died of coronavirus.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 35 cases and 215 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.

Calhoun County has 78 cases and 479 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 added 20 cases. It now has 147 cases and 903 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added three cases. It has 44 cases and 270 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.