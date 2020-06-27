Virus by ZIP codes, June 27, 2020: Orangeburg County cases stand at 621

Orangeburg County has 29 new cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Bamberg County has two new cases. No new cases were announced for Calhoun County.
Orangeburg County now has 621 cases and 3,815 estimated cases. Nine residents have died of coronavirus.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.
Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 30 cases and 184 estimated cases.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added a case. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added a case. It now has 42 cases and 258 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 12 cases. It now has 241 cases and 1,480 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 82 cases and 504 estimated cases.
Rowesville’s 29133 ZIP code added two cases. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has 37 cases and 227 estimated cases.
Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 83 cases and 510 estimated cases. No one has died.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added a case. It now has 40 cases and 246 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 34 cases and 209 estimated cases.
Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has 79 cases and 485 estimated cases. One resident has died.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Friday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 17 cases, 104 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 57 cases, 350 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 30 cases, 184 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 42 cases, 258 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 241 cases, 1,480 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 82 cases, 504 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 8 cases, 49 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 37 cases, 227 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 22 cases, 135 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 14 cases, 86 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 40 cases, 246 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 34 cases, 209 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 26 cases, 160 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 23 cases, 141 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 127 cases, 780 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 49 cases, 301 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 41 cases, 252 estimated cases
