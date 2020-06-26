Virus by ZIP codes, June 26, 2020: 25 more cases in Orangeburg County

An additional 25 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Bamberg County has three new cases and Calhoun County has eight.
Orangeburg County now has 594 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 3,649 estimated cases. Nine people have died.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Thursday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 18 cases, 111 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 17 cases, 104 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 57 cases, 350 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 18 cases, 111 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 28 cases, 172 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 15 cases, 92 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 41 cases, 252 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 229 cases, 1,407 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 79 cases, 485 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 36 cases, 221 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 22 cases, 135 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 39 cases, 240 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 32 cases, 197 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 26 cases, 160 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 23 cases, 141 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 127 cases, 780 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 49 cases, 301 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 41 cases, 252 estimated cases
