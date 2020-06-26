Virus by ZIP codes, June 26, 2020: 25 more cases in Orangeburg County

Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 36 cases and 221 estimated cases.

Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.

Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.

Bamberg County has 79 cases and 485 estimated cases. No residents have died.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 39 cases and 240 estimated cases.

Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 82 cases and 504 estimated cases. One person has died.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 127 estimated cases and 780 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 41 cases and 252 estimated cases.