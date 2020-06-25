Virus by ZIP codes, June 25, 2020: Orangeburg County has 29 new cases

Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code added a case. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.

Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 76 cases and 467 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 37 cases and 227 estimated cases.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 32 cases and 197 estimated cases.

Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added two cases. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 74 cases and 455 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 125 cases 768 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 49 cases and 301 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 40 cases and 246 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.