Virus by ZIP codes, June 23, 2020: 18 new cases in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County has 18 new cases of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Calhoun County has four new cases. No new cases were reported in Bamberg County.
Orangeburg County now has 524 cases of the coronavirus and 3,219 estimated cases. Eight residents have died of the virus.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added a case. It now has 51 cases and 313 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 24 cases and 147 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 12 cases. It now has 205 cases and 1,259 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added a case. It now has 65 cases and 399 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has 34 cases and 209 estimated cases.
Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has 71 cases and 436 estimated cases. There’s been one death.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 120 cases and 737 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 46 cases and 283 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 37 cases and 227 estimated cases.
Bamberg County has 66 cases and 405 estimated cases. No residents have died of the virus.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Monday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 14 cases, 86 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 51 cases, 313 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 18 cases, 111 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 24 cases, 147 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 38 cases, 233 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 205 cases, 1,259 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 65 cases, 399 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 14 cases, 86 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 34 cases, 209 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 32 cases, 197 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 30 cases, 184 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 24 cases, 147 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 23 cases, 141 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 120 cases, 737 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 46 cases, 283 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 37 cases, 227 estimated cases
