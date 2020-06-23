Virus by ZIP codes, June 23, 2020: 18 new cases in Orangeburg County

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 46 cases and 283 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 37 cases and 227 estimated cases.

Bamberg County has 66 cases and 405 estimated cases. No residents have died of the virus.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.

As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Here are the totals as of Monday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.

• Bowman (29018) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases

• Cope (29038) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases