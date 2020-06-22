Virus by ZIP codes, June 22, 2020: 19 new cases in 29115

Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 66 cases and 405 estimated cases. No residents have died.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 32 cases and 197 estimated cases.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 30 cases and 184 estimated cases.

Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added a case. It now has one case and six estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added a case. It now has 24 cases and 147 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 69 confirmed cases and 424 estimated cases. There has been one death.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added a case. It now has 117 cases and 719 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 43 cases and 264 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.