Virus by ZIP codes, June 21, 2020: 16 more cases in Orangeburg County

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 28 cases and 172 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 62 cases and 381 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 116 cases and 713 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 38 cases and 233 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 34 cases and 209 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.