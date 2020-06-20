Virus by ZIP codes, June 20, 2020: 28 new cases in Orangeburg County

Bamberg County now has 54 cases of coronavirus and 332 estimated cases. No residents have died of it.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 25 cases and 154 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 58 cases and 356 estimated cases. One person has died.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added five cases last week. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added a case. It now has 113 cases and 694 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 34 cases and 209 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 32 cases and 197 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.