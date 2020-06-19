Virus by ZIP codes, June 19, 2020: 29115 cases over 1,000

Thirteen more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Thursday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
There is one additional case in Calhoun County and three in Bamberg County.
Orangeburg County has 430 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 2,641 estimated cases and six deaths.
Cope’s 29038 ZIP code added a case. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.
Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added a case. It has 17 cases and 104 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added a case. It now has 34 cases and 209 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added seven cases. It now has 167 cases and 1,026 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added a case. It now has 53 cases and 326 estimated cases.
Rowesville’s 29133 ZIP code added a case. It now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 53 cases and 326 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 48 cases and 295 estimated cases. One resident has died.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added 10 cases. It now has 112 cases and 688 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 30 cases and 184 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Thursday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 8 cases, 49 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 8 cases, 49 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 14 cases, 86 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 44 cases, 270 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 17 cases, 104 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 21 cases, 129 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 34 cases, 209 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 167 cases, 1,026 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 53 cases, 326 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 25 cases, 154 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 26 cases, 160 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 24 cases, 147 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 21 cases, 129 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 112 cases, 688 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 30 cases, 184 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 31 cases, 190 estimated cases
