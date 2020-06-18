Virus by ZIP codes, June 18, 2020: Cases top 50 in 29118

Six more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Calhoun County has one more case. There are no new cases in Bamberg County.
Orangeburg County now has 417 cases of the coronavirus and 2,562 estimated cases. Six residents have died of Covid-19.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added a case. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added a case. It now has 44 cases and 270 estimated cases.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code lost a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code lost three cases. It now has 33 cases and 203 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 160 cases and 983 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added a case. It now has 52 cases and 319 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 47 cases and 289 estimated cases. One resident has died.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 102 cases and 627 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Wednesday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 8 cases, 49 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 14 cases, 86 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 44 cases, 270 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 19 cases, 117 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 33 cases, 203 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 160 cases, 983 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 52 cases, 319 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 25 cases, 154 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 23 cases, 141 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 24 cases, 147 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 21 cases, 129 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 102 cases, 627 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 29 cases, 178 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 31 cases, 190 estimated cases
