Virus by ZIP codes, June 16, 2020: 35 news cases in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County has 35 new cases of coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, Bamberg County has three new cases and Calhoun County has four.
Orangeburg County now has 394 residents who have tested positive for coronavirus and 2,420 estimated cases. Six residents have died.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added one case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added one case. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added eight cases. It now has 37 cases and 227 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added one case. It now has 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added a case. It now has 31 cases and 190 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 14 cases. It now has 157 cases and 964 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 45 cases and 276 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 25 cases and 154 estimated cases.
Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 48 cases and 295 estimated cases.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added a case. It now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 38 cases and 233 estimated cases. One person has died.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added a case. It now has 97 cases and 596 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 24 cases and 147 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 31 cases and 190 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Monday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 15 cases, 92 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 37 cases, 227 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 18 cases, 111 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 31 cases, 190 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 157 cases, 964 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 45 cases, 276 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 25 cases, 154 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 21 cases, 129 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 24 cases, 147 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 97 cases, 596 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 24 cases, 147 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 31 cases, 190 estimated cases
