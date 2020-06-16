Virus by ZIP codes, June 16, 2020: 35 news cases in Orangeburg County

Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 48 cases and 295 estimated cases.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added a case. It now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 38 cases and 233 estimated cases. One person has died.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added a case. It now has 97 cases and 596 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 24 cases and 147 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 31 cases and 190 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.