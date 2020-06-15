Virus by ZIP codes, June 15, 2020: Estimated cases over 2,200 in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County has 29 new cases of coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, Bamberg County has four new cases and Calhoun County has three new cases.
Orangeburg County now has 359 cases of coronavirus and 2,205 estimated cases. Six residents have died.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added one case. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added a case. It now has 30 cases and 184 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 15 cases. It now has 143 cases and 878 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added a case. It now has 42 cases and 258 estimated cases.
Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has 13 cases and 80 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.
Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 45 cases and 276 estimated cases. There have been no deaths.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 24 cases and 147 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added a case. It now has 19 cases and 117 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 33 cases and 203 estimated cases. One person has died.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 96 cases and 590 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 30 cases and 184 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Sunday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 14 cases, 86 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 29 cases, 178 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 30 cases, 184 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 143 cases, 878 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 42 cases, 258 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 22 cases, 135 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 18 cases, 111 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 24 cases, 147 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 19 cases, 117 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 96 cases, 590 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 21 cases, 129 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 30 cases, 184 estimated cases
