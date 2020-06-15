Virus by ZIP codes, June 15, 2020: Estimated cases over 2,200 in Orangeburg County

Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 45 cases and 276 estimated cases. There have been no deaths.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 24 cases and 147 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added a case. It now has 19 cases and 117 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 33 cases and 203 estimated cases. One person has died.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 96 cases and 590 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 30 cases and 184 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.