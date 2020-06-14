Virus by ZIP codes, June 14, 2020: More cases in all three counties

Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.

Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 41 cases and 252 estimated cases. There have been no deaths.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.

Calhoun County has 30 cases and 184 estimated cases. There has been one death.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 91 cases and 559 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’s 29135 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.