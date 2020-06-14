Virus by ZIP codes, June 14, 2020: More cases in all three counties

An additional 21 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for coronavirus, according to figures released Saturday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
One more Bamberg County resident and three more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.
Orangeburg County now has a total of 330 cases and 2,027 estimated cases. There have been six deaths.
Cope’s 29038 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 25 cases and 154 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added six cases. It now has 128 cases and 786 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added a case. It now has 41 cases and 252 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases.
Vance’s 29163 ZIP code added a case. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.
Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 41 cases and 252 estimated cases. There have been no deaths.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has 30 cases and 184 estimated cases. There has been one death.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 91 cases and 559 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’s 29135 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Saturday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 25 cases, 154 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 15 cases, 92 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 29 cases, 178 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 128 cases, 786 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 41 cases, 252 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 15 cases, 92 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 23 cases, 141 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 18 cases, 111 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 91 cases, 559 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 18 cases, 111 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 29 cases, 178 estimated cases
