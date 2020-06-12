Virus by ZIP codes, June 12, 2020: Orangeburg County cases top 300

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 28 cases and 172 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 39 cases, 240 estimated cases and no deaths.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 10 cases and 61 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.