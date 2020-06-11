Virus by ZIP codes, June 11, 2020: Orangeburg County cases stand at 287

Four additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg County now has 287 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,763 estimated cases. There have been five deaths.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 added a case. It now has 113 cases and 694 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Calhoun County has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases. There has been one death.
Bamberg County has 36 confirmed cases and 221 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Wednesday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 15 cases, 92 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 21 cases, 129 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 113 cases, 694 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 40 cases, 246 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 18 cases, 111 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 21 cases, 129 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 8 cases, 49 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 80 cases, 491 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 27 cases, 166 estimated cases
