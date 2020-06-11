Virus by ZIP codes, June 11, 2020: Orangeburg County cases stand at 287

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Orangeburg County now has 287 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,763 estimated cases. There have been five deaths.

Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.

North’s 29112 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.

Orangeburg’s 29115 added a case. It now has 113 cases and 694 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Calhoun County has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases. There has been one death.

Bamberg County has 36 confirmed cases and 221 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.