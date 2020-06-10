Virus by ZIP codes, June 10, 2020: 5 more cases in Orangeburg ZIPs

Orangeburg County has 11 more cases of the coronavirus, while Calhoun County has one more case, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg County now has 283 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,738 estimated cases. There have been five deaths.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 112 cases and 686 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 40 cases and 246 estimated cases.
Rowesville’s 29133 ZIP code added a case. It now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.
Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases. There has been one death.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added a case. It now has 80 cases and 491 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 27 cases and 166 estimated cases.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg County. It has 36 confirmed cases and 221 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Tuesday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 15 cases, 92 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 19 cases, 117 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 112 cases, 686 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 40 cases, 246 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 18 cases, 111 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 21 cases, 129 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 8 cases, 49 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 80 cases, 491 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 27 cases, 166 estimated cases
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.