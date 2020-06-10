Virus by ZIP codes, June 10, 2020: 5 more cases in Orangeburg ZIPs

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 27 cases and 166 estimated cases.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg County. It has 36 confirmed cases and 221 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.

As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.

Here are the totals as of Tuesday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.

• Bowman (29018) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases

• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases

• Cordova (29039) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases