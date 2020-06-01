Virus by ZIP codes, June 1, 2020: 9 new cases in Orangeburg County

Orangeburg County has nine additional residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Calhoun County has one, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday.
DHEC updated its totals on Sunday to account for some cases it failed to announce on Saturday.
Orangeburg County now has 189 cases and 1,161 estimated cases. Three residents have died.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added a case. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added a case. It now has 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added a case. It now has 18 cases and 111 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 69 cases and 424 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added a case. It now has 30 cases and 184 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 15 cases and 92 estimated cases. One person has died.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has three cases and 18 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added a case. It now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Sunday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 14 cases, 86 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 18 cases, 111 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 69 cases, 424 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 30 cases, 184 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 13 cases, 80 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 50 cases, 307 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 22 cases, 135 estimated cases
