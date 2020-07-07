Virus by ZIP codes, July 7, 2020: 29115 cases now total 371

Calhoun County now has 106 cases and 651 estimated cases. There has been one death and one probable death.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has 34 cases and 209 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 201 cases and 1,235 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added a case. It now has 68 cases and 418 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 57 cases and 350 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.

As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.