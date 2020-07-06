Virus by ZIP codes, July 6, 2020: Orangeburg County estimated cases top 900

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Another Orangeburg County resident has died of coronavirus. A total of 16 residents have now died, according to figures from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In addition, DHEC announced Sunday that an additional 35 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In addition, four Bamberg County residents and two Calhoun County residents have tested positive.

Orangeburg County now has 916 cases, 5,627 estimated cases and 16 deaths.

Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added a case. It now has 28 cases and 172 estimated cases.

Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 28 cases and 172 estimated cases.

Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 63 cases and 387 estimated cases.

Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 51 cases and 313 estimated cases.

North’s 29112 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 60 cases and 369 estimated cases.