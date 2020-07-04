Virus by ZIP codes, July 4, 2020: Estimated cases in 2915 now at 2,095

Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties all have additional cases of coronavirus, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg County now has 852 reported cases, 5,234 estimated cases and 14 deaths.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 27 cases and 166 estimated cases.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 25 cases and 154 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added a case. It now has 61 cases and 375 estimated cases.
Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added a case. It now has 26 cases and 160 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case. It now has 44 cases and 270 estimated cases.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 22 cases and 135 estimated cases.
Norway’s 29113 ZIP code added two cases. It now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 18 new cases. It now has 341 cases and 2,095 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added eight cases. It now has 121 cases and 743 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 58 cases and 356 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 140 reported cases, 860 estimated cases and one death.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added seven new cases. It now has 82 cases and 504 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 45 cases and 276 estimated cases.
Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 28481 ZIP code added a case. It now has 37 cases and 227 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 102 cases, 627 estimated cases, one death and one probable death.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 31 cases and 190 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 188 cases and 1,115 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 65 cases and 399 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 56 cases and 344 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Friday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 27 cases, 166 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 14 cases, 86 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 25 cases, 154 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 61 cases, 375 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 26 cases, 160 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 44 cases, 270 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 22 cases, 135 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 56 cases, 344 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 341 cases, 2,095 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 121 cases, 743 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 58 cases, 356 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 24 cases, 147 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 82 cases, 504 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 45 cases, 276 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 37 cases, 227 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 31 cases, 190 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 188 cases, 1,115 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 65 cases, 399 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 56 cases, 344 estimated cases
