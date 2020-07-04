Virus by ZIP codes, July 4, 2020: Estimated cases in 2915 now at 2,095

Bamberg County now has 140 reported cases, 860 estimated cases and one death.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added seven new cases. It now has 82 cases and 504 estimated cases.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 45 cases and 276 estimated cases.

Ehrhardt’s 29081 ZIP code added a case. It now has nine cases and 55 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 28481 ZIP code added a case. It now has 37 cases and 227 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 102 cases, 627 estimated cases, one death and one probable death.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 31 cases and 190 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 188 cases and 1,115 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 65 cases and 399 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added a case. It now has 56 cases and 344 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.