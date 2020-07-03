Virus by ZIP codes, July 3, 2020: Cases grow in all 3 counties

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added one case. It now has 55 cases and 338 estimated cases.

Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code added a case. It now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.

Branchville’s 29432 ZIP code added a case. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 130 cases and 799 estimated cases. One person has died.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code has added 11 cases. It now has 75 cases and 461 estimated cases.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 43 cases and 264 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 36 cases and 221 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 98 cases and 602 estimated cases. One person has died.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code has one less case. It now has 29 cases and 178 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code has four fewer cases. It now has 183 cases and 1,124 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 62 cases and 381 estimated cases.