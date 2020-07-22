Virus by ZIP codes, July 22, 2020: 40 new cases in Orangeburg County

Forty new Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with 10 Bamberg County residents and five Calhoun County residents, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday.
Also, a young adult from Orangeburg County is among the 56 South Carolina residents to recently die of coronavirus.
New county totals are:
Orangeburg County now has 1,637 total cases, 10,056 estimated cases and a total of 37 deaths.
Bamberg County now has 320 total cases, 1,966 estimated cases and a total of three deaths.
Calhoun County now has 230 total cases, 1,413 estimated cases and a total of 1 death and 1 probable death.
DHEC did not update its ZIP code data for the region on Tuesday.
Here are the totals as of Monday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 2 new cases, 62 total cases, 381 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 1 new case, 35 total cases, 215 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 2 new cases, 53 total cases, 326 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 0 new cases, 93 total cases, 571 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 0 new cases, 53 total cases, 326 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 3 new cases, 92 total cases, 565 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 1 new case, 36 total cases, 221 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 0 new cases, 107 total cases, 657 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 1 new case, 28 total cases, 172 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 8 new cases, 580 total cases, 3,563 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 6 new cases, 256 total cases, 1,573 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 1 new case, 16 total cases, 98 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 0 new cases, 23 total cases, 141 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 0 new cases, 100 total cases, 614 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 11 total cases, 68 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 new case, 39 total cases, 240 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 5 new cases, 34 total cases, 209 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 2 new cases, 180 total cases, 1,106 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 6 new cases, 103 total cases, 633 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 14 total cases, 86 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 2 new cases, 55 total cases, 338 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 new cases, 9 total cases, 55 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 1 new case, 46 total cases, 283 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 3 new cases, 296 total cases, 1,818 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 6 new cases, 157 total cases, 964 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 0 new cases, 82 total cases, 504 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
