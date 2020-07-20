Virus by ZIP codes, July 20, 2020: 90 more cases in Orangeburg County

• Denmark (29042) – 18 new cases, 97 total cases, 596 estimated cases

• Ehrhardt (29081) – 1 new case, 14 total cases, 86 estimated cases

• Smoaks (29481) – 1 new case, 53 total cases, 326 estimated cases

• Olar (29843) – 2 new cases, 9 total cases, 55 estimated cases

• Cameron (29030) – 0 new cases, 45 total cases, 276 estimated cases

• Gaston (29053) – 6 new cases, 293 total cases, 1,800 estimated cases

• St. Matthews (29135) – 13 new cases, 151 total cases, 928 estimated cases

• Sandy Run (29160) – 2 new cases, 79 total cases, 485 estimated cases

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.

As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.