Virus by ZIP codes, July 20, 2020: 90 more cases in Orangeburg County

Another 90 Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, 32 new Bamberg County residents and 15 new Calhoun County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Three more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus.
The new totals by county are:
Orangeburg County: 90 new cases, 1,564 total cases, 9,607 estimated cases and a total of 34 deaths.
Bamberg County: 32 new cases, 303 total cases, 1,861 estimated cases and a total of 3 deaths.
Calhoun County: 15 new cases, 217 total cases, 1,333 estimated cases and a total of 1 death and 1 probable death.
Here are the totals as of Sunday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 5 new cases, 60 total cases, 369 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 new cases, 34 total cases, 209 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 3 new cases, 51 total cases, 313 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 5 new cases, 93 total cases, 571 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 2 new cases, 53 total cases, 326 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 5 new cases, 89 total cases, 547 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 1 new case, 35 total cases, 215 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 7 new cases, 107 total cases, 657 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 3 new cases, 27 total cases, 166 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 29 new cases, 572 total cases, 3,514 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 16 new cases, 250 total cases, 1,536 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 15 total cases, 92 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 0 new cases, 23 total cases, 141 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 3 new cases, 100 total cases, 614 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 new cases, 11 total cases, 68 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 4 new cases, 38 total cases, 233 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 2 new cases, 29 total cases, 178 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 23 new cases, 178 total cases, 1,093 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 18 new cases, 97 total cases, 596 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 1 new case, 14 total cases, 86 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 1 new case, 53 total cases, 326 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 2 new cases, 9 total cases, 55 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 0 new cases, 45 total cases, 276 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 6 new cases, 293 total cases, 1,800 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 13 new cases, 151 total cases, 928 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 2 new cases, 79 total cases, 485 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
