Virus by ZIP codes, July 2, 2020: 29115 cases move closer to 2,000

Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.

Bamberg County added five new cases of coronavirus. It now has 117 cases and 719 estimated cases. One resident has died.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 64 cases and 393 estimated cases.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 42 cases and 258 estimated cases.

Calhoun County added 11 new cases of coronavirus. It now has 98 cases and 602 estimated cases. One resident has died of coronavirus and there’s one probable death.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 30 cases and 184 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added six cases. It now has 177 cases and 1,087 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 59 cases and 362 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 52 cases and 319 estimated cases.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.