Virus by ZIP codes, July 2, 2020: 29115 cases move closer to 2,000

Three more Orangeburg County residents have died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The county has now had a total of 14 deaths.
DHEC has also classified a Calhoun County resident’s death as probably from coronavirus.
Orangeburg County has added 28 cases of coronavirus. It now has 776 cases and 4,767 estimated cases.
Bowman’s 29018 ZIP code added a case. It now has 24 cases and 147 estimated cases.
Cope’s 29038 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 14 cases and 86 estimated cases.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has 21 cases and 129 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 40 cases and 246 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 added one case. It now has 53 cases and 326 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 11 cases. It now has 305 cases and 1,874 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 109 cases and 670 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 54 cases and 332 estimated cases.
Springfield’s 29146 ZIP code added a case. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases.
Bamberg County added five new cases of coronavirus. It now has 117 cases and 719 estimated cases. One resident has died.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 64 cases and 393 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 42 cases and 258 estimated cases.
Calhoun County added 11 new cases of coronavirus. It now has 98 cases and 602 estimated cases. One resident has died of coronavirus and there’s one probable death.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 30 cases and 184 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added six cases. It now has 177 cases and 1,087 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 59 cases and 362 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 52 cases and 319 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Wednesday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 24 cases, 147 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 14 cases, 86 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 21 cases, 129 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 58 cases, 356 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 24 cases, 147 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 40 cases, 246 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 53 cases, 326 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 305 cases, 1,874 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 109 cases, 670 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 54 cases, 332 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 24 cases, 147 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 15 cases, 92 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 64 cases, 393 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 42 cases, 258 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 8 cases, 49 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 33 cases, 203 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 30 cases, 184 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 187 cases, 1,087 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 59 cases, 362 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 52 cases, 319 estimated cases
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.