Virus by ZIP codes, July 17, 2020: Estimated cases in 29115 surpass 3,000

Eighty additional Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Thursday.
Sixteen additional Bamberg County residents have tested positive.
Eighteen more Calhoun County residents have tested positive.
Another Orangeburg County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to DHEC.
The new totals by county are:
Orangeburg County: 80 new cases, 1,382 total cases and a total of 30 deaths.
Bamberg County: 16 new cases, 240 total cases and a total of 3 deaths.
Calhoun County: 18 new cases, 187 total cases and a total of 1 death and 1 probable death.
Here are the totals as of Thursday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region:
• Bowman (29018) – 5 new cases, 52 total cases, 319 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 0 new cases, 28 total cases, 172 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 7 new cases, 45 total cases, 276 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) – 6 new cases, 88 total cases, 541 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 4 new cases, 45 total cases, 276 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 5 new cases, 77 total cases, 473 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 2 new cases, 33 total cases, 203 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 3 new cases, 91 total cases, 559 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 5 new cases, 21 total cases, 129 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 34 new cases, 518 total cases, 3,182 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 6 new cases, 215 total cases, 1,321 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 new cases, 13 total cases, 80 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 0 new cases, 22 total cases, 135 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 4 new cases, 93 total cases, 571 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 0 new cases, 8 total cases, 49 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 new case, 32 total cases, 197 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 new case, 27 total cases, 166 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 9 new cases, 142 total cases, 872 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 6 new cases, 72 total cases, 442 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 new cases, 13 total cases, 80 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 new cases, 49 total cases, 301 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 1 new case, 7 total cases, 43 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 6 new cases, 45 total cases, 276 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 6 new cases, 267 total cases, 1,640 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 10 new cases, 126 total cases, 774 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 2 new cases, 75 total cases, 461 estimated cases
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
