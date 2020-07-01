Virus by ZIP codes, July 1, 2020: Orangeburg County estimated cases pushing toward 5,000

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added 10 cases. It now has 104 cases and 639 estimated cases.

Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added six cases. It now has 51 cases and 313 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 113 cases and 694 estimated cases. One resident has died.

Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added nine cases. It now has 60 cases and 369 estimated cases.

Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 41 cases and 252 estimated cases.

Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added a case. It now has 33 cases and 203 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 87 cases and 534 estimated cases. One resident has died.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has 27 cases and 166 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added eight cases. It now has 171 cases and 1,050 estimated cases.

St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 56 cases and 344 estimated cases.

Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases.