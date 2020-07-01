Virus by ZIP codes, July 1, 2020: Orangeburg County estimated cases pushing toward 5,000

Another Orangeburg County resident has died of coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In addition, Orangeburg County has added 50 cases of the coronavirus. Bamberg County has 10 more cases and Calhoun County has four.
Orangeburg County now has 747 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,589 estimated cases. There have been 11 deaths.
Cope’s 29038 ZIP code added a case. There are now 12 cases and 74 estimated cases.
Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code added a case. It now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases.
Elloree’s 29047 ZIP code added a case. It now has 58 cases and 356 estimated cases.
Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added a case. It now has 24 cases and 147 estimated cases.
Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 36 cases and 221 estimated cases.
Neeses’ 29107 ZIP code added three cases. It now has 20 cases and 123 estimated cases.
North’s 29112 ZIP code added five cases. It now has 52 cases and 319 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added 21 cases. It now has 294 cases and 1,806 estimated cases.
Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added 10 cases. It now has 104 cases and 639 estimated cases.
Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added six cases. It now has 51 cases and 313 estimated cases.
Bamberg County now has 113 cases and 694 estimated cases. One resident has died.
Bamberg’s 29003 ZIP code added nine cases. It now has 60 cases and 369 estimated cases.
Denmark’s 29042 ZIP code added a case. It now has 41 cases and 252 estimated cases.
Smoaks’ 29481 ZIP code added a case. It now has 33 cases and 203 estimated cases.
Calhoun County now has 87 cases and 534 estimated cases. One resident has died.
Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has 27 cases and 166 estimated cases.
Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added eight cases. It now has 171 cases and 1,050 estimated cases.
St. Matthews’ 29135 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 56 cases and 344 estimated cases.
Sandy Run’s 29160 ZIP code added four cases. It now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases.
Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.
Here are the totals as of Tuesday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region.
• Bowman (29018) – 23 cases, 141 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 12 cases, 74 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 58 cases, 356 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 24 cases, 147 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 36 cases, 221 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 52 cases, 319 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 294 cases, 1,806 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 104 cases, 639 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 9 cases, 55 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 16 cases, 98 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 51 cases, 313 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 24 cases, 147 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 15 cases, 92 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 60 cases, 369 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 41 cases, 252 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 8 cases, 49 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 33 cases, 203 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 27 cases, 166 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 171 cases, 1,050 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 56 cases, 344 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 50 cases, 307 estimated cases
