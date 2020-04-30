Virus by ZIP codes, April 30, 2020: Orangeburg's 29115 up to 23 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With three more Orangeburg County residents having tested positive for the coronavirus, Orangeburg County now has a total of 68 cases, with 418 estimated cases and one death, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control report on Wednesday.

There’s now one case in Cordova’s 29039 ZIP code, with six estimated cases.

Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code added a case. It now has seven cases and 43 estimated cases.

Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code has two new cases. It now has five cases and 31 estimated cases

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code added one case. It now has 23 cases and 141 estimated cases.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.

As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.