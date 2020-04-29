Virus by ZIP codes, April 29, 2020: New cases in Eutawville, Holly Hill, Santee

The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

DHEC updates cases by ZIP codes daily, with totals showing confirmed cases and estimated counts of those potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Here are the totals as of Tuesday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region. Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.

• Bowman (29018) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases

• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases

• Cordova (29039) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases