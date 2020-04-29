Virus by ZIP codes, April 29, 2020: New cases in Eutawville, Holly Hill, Santee

One more Bamberg County resident and four more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Tuesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Orangeburg County now has 63 cases and 387 estimated cases, according to DHEC. One county resident has died of the coronavirus.
Because counties can share ZIP codes, the total number of cases in a ZIP code does not reflect the total number of cases in a county. Also, DHEC removes cases if it discovers they were residents of other counties.
- Two new cases are in Eutawville’s 29048 ZIP code, which now has six cases and 37 estimated cases.
- Holly Hill’s 29059 ZIP code added a case, for a total of three cases and 18 estimated cases.
- North’s 29112 also added a case for a total of 11 cases and 68 estimated cases.
- Salley’s 29137 ZIP code added a case. It now has eight cases and 49 estimated cases.
- Santee’s 29142 ZIP code added a case. It now has two cases and 12 estimated cases.
Bamberg County has nine cases, 55 estimated cases and no deaths. The newest case is in Denmark’s 29042 area code, which now has four cases and 25 estimated cases.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One person has died. No new cases were announced Tuesday.
The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Here are the totals as of Tuesday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region. Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
• Bowman (29018) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 6 cases, 37 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 22 cases, 135 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 8 cases, 49 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 case, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 2 cases, 9 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
