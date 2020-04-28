Virus by ZIP codes, April 28, 2020: Good news! Monday report shows no new cases in T&D Region

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday announced 142 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and three additional deaths in the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,613 and those who have died to 177.
The deaths occurred in three elderly individuals from Clarendon, Florence and Greenville counties.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.
Orangeburg County has 61 cases and 375 estimated cases. One county resident has died of the coronavirus.
Bamberg County has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and no deaths.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One person has died.
Estimates of possible cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Here are the totals as of Monday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region. Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
• Bowman (29018) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) –2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 22 cases, 135 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 case, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 2 cases, 9 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
