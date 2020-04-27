Virus by ZIP codes, April 27, 2020: 29115 cases up to 22; Bamberg adds one case

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code now has 22 confirmed coronavirus cases and 135 estimated cases, according to the Sunday report by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Bamberg's 29003 ZIP code also has an additional case, bringing its total to four cases and 25 estimated cases.
Orangeburg County now has 61 cases and 375 estimated cases. One county resident has died of the coronavirus.
Bamberg County now has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and no deaths.
Calhoun County had no new cases reported Sunday. It has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One person has died.
DHEC announced Sunday that the state has 237 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. There have also been eight additional deaths reported to DHEC.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,490 and those who have died to 174.
The deaths occurred in six elderly individuals from Clarendon, Darlington, Greenville and Richland counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Colleton and Greenville counties.
The estimated cases represent possible cases based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Here are the totals as of Sunday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region. Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
• Bowman (29018) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) –2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 22 cases, 135 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 case, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 2 cases, 9 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
