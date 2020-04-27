Virus by ZIP codes, April 27, 2020: 29115 cases up to 22; Bamberg adds one case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg’s 29115 ZIP code now has 22 confirmed coronavirus cases and 135 estimated cases, according to the Sunday report by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Bamberg's 29003 ZIP code also has an additional case, bringing its total to four cases and 25 estimated cases.

Orangeburg County now has 61 cases and 375 estimated cases. One county resident has died of the coronavirus.

Bamberg County now has eight cases, 49 estimated cases and no deaths.

Calhoun County had no new cases reported Sunday. It has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One person has died.

DHEC announced Sunday that the state has 237 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. There have also been eight additional deaths reported to DHEC.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,490 and those who have died to 174.

The deaths occurred in six elderly individuals from Clarendon, Darlington, Greenville and Richland counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Colleton and Greenville counties.