Virus by ZIP codes, April 26, 2020: Eutawville gets three more cases

Eutawville's 29048 ZIP code has added three more coronavirus cases, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday.
Eutawville now has four confirmed cases and an estimated 25 cases.
Orangeburg County, which DHEC announced has had its first death from COVID-19, now has 56 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 344 estimated cases.
DHEC announced 180 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths across the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,253 and those who have died to 166.
The recent deaths occurred in eight elderly individuals. In addition to the one in Orangeburg, the deaths were in Berkeley, Colleton, Florence, Greenville and Richland counties. One middle-aged individual from Lee County also died.
No new coronavirus cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One resident of that county has died of the virus.
Estimates of possible cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
DHEC updates cases by ZIP codes daily, with totals showing confirmed cases and estimated counts of those potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Here are the totals as of Saturday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region. Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
• Bowman (29018) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) –2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 21 cases, 129 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 case, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 2 cases, 9 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
