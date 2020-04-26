Virus by ZIP codes, April 26, 2020: Eutawville gets three more cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Eutawville's 29048 ZIP code has added three more coronavirus cases, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Saturday.

Eutawville now has four confirmed cases and an estimated 25 cases.

Orangeburg County, which DHEC announced has had its first death from COVID-19, now has 56 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus and 344 estimated cases.

DHEC announced 180 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and nine additional deaths across the state.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,253 and those who have died to 166.

The recent deaths occurred in eight elderly individuals. In addition to the one in Orangeburg, the deaths were in Berkeley, Colleton, Florence, Greenville and Richland counties. One middle-aged individual from Lee County also died.

No new coronavirus cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.

Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One resident of that county has died of the virus.