Virus by ZIP codes, April 25, 2020: Orangeburg ZIP 29115 reaches 21 cases

Orangeburg's 29115 has added another case of the coronavirus to total 21 confirmed cases and 129 estimated cases, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday.
Orangeburg County has 53 confirmed cases and 326 estimated cases of coronavirus. There have been no reported deaths.
No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.
Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.
Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One resident of that county has died of the virus.
DHEC announced 168 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional deaths throughout the state.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,070 and those who have died to 157. One previously reported death of an individual from Florence County has been removed from the state’s total number of deaths as it’s being reviewed to confirm whether the individual’s death was related to COVID-19.
The recent deaths occurred in six elderly individuals from Aiken, Beaufort, Charleston, Dorchester, Greenville and Kershaw counties, and two middle-aged individuals from Greenville and Lexington counties.
Estimates of possible cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
DHEC updates cases by ZIP codes daily, with totals showing confirmed cases and estimated counts of those potentially undiagnosed. The estimate of possible cases is based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.
Here are the totals as of Friday for ZIP codes in The T&D Region. Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.
• Bowman (29018) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Cope (29038) – 4 cases, 25 estimated cases
• Cordova (29039) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Elloree (29047) -- 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Eutawville (29048) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Holly Hill (29059) –2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• Neeses (29107) – 2 cases, 12 estimated cases
• North (29112) – 10 cases, 61 estimated cases
• Norway (29113) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29115) – 21 cases, 129 estimated cases
• Orangeburg (29118) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Rowesville (29133) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Salley (29137) – 7 cases, 43 estimated cases
• Santee (29142) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Springfield (29146) – 2 case, 12 estimated cases
• Vance (29163) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Branchville (29432) – 1 case, 6 estimated cases
• Bamberg (29003) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Denmark (29042) – 3 cases, 18 estimated cases
• Ehrhardt (29081) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Smoaks (29481) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Olar (29843) – 0 cases, 6 estimated cases
• Cameron (29030) – 2 cases, 9 estimated cases
• Gaston (29053) – 20 cases, 123 estimated cases
• St. Matthews (29135) – 5 cases, 31 estimated cases
• Sandy Run (29160) – 11 cases, 68 estimated cases
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.