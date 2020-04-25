Virus by ZIP codes, April 25, 2020: Orangeburg ZIP 29115 reaches 21 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Orangeburg's 29115 has added another case of the coronavirus to total 21 confirmed cases and 129 estimated cases, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday.

Orangeburg County has 53 confirmed cases and 326 estimated cases of coronavirus. There have been no reported deaths.

No new cases were reported in Bamberg and Calhoun counties.

Bamberg County has seven confirmed cases and 43 estimated cases. There are no reported deaths from the virus.

Calhoun County has six cases and 37 estimated cases. One resident of that county has died of the virus.

DHEC announced 168 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and eight additional deaths throughout the state.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 5,070 and those who have died to 157. One previously reported death of an individual from Florence County has been removed from the state’s total number of deaths as it’s being reviewed to confirm whether the individual’s death was related to COVID-19.